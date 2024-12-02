Ingenico selected by Kensington Tours as PSP for luxury travel

As part of this agreement, Ingenico will help Kensington Tours and Travel Edge as they expand into new markets across North America. Behind the reasons of choosing Ingenico is the fact that Kensington Tours needed tailored solutions and capabilities to match their customised offerings, and Ingenico met these needs.

As every trip is tailor-made and private-guided, travellers must be ensured they have everything necessary from start to finish, since in the luxury travel space, customer experience has become ‘a powerful differentiator’. Thus, by choosing Ingenico as its payments partner, the company is further delivering on its mission to provide travellers with a unique luxury experience – now with seamless payment capabilities included.