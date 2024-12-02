Ingenico, Seamless partner for SEQR m-payments solution in Belgium

Under the agreement, Seamless’ mobile payment services are set to be provided to Belgian web shops using the Ogone platform for online and mobile payments.

Belgium is the market where Seamless is set to route payments for SEQR exclusively through SEPA. Consumers from the Euro area can authorize access to debit their bank account when paying with SEQR, regardless of bank.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

In recent news, InComm, a prepaid product and transaction services company, has signed an agreement with Seamless.