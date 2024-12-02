Ingenico runs as an independent company after acquisition by Apollo Funds

Ownership by the Apollo Funds marks a new era for Ingenico as an independent company with a clear strategy focused on delivering augmented services to its customers. Ingenico expects to accelerate its business transformation as a payments ecosystem enabler, utilising its global installed base, R&D capabilities, and talent to innovate its range of products and services.











Structuring the business for future success

Ingenico also plans to strengthen its existing offering and accelerate transition towards a greater mix of software and cloud-based services, leveraging its latest range of Android OS-based platform (AXIUM), Terminal-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering, and Payments-Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) platform.

At the same time, new talent has been appointed on the supervisory board to bring industry experience, transform management, enhance execution, and improve the overall business and operations. The strategy is designed to help secure long-term development for the business and serve in the best interests of Ingenico’s customers, employees, and shareholders.

Company officials stated that during this ownership transition, they will continue to keep the level of customer service and satisfaction without any disruptions. The entire Ingenico team is happy about the future, as it aims to become an augmented partner for its customers and partners globally.





What does Ingenico do?

Ingenico is a player in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators, and fintech customers, its terminals, solutions, and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico’s approach and culture.

