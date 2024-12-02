Ingenico rolls out pan-European omnichannel payment solution for ADEO

This solution will allow the centralized management of ADEOs transactions, both in-store and online, across several European countries.

ADEO, a retailer in the DIY, encompasses brands such as Leroy Merlin, Bricoman or Zodio. The Ingenico solution will ensure a quick and consistent roll-out for 14 of the networks brands, in 9 different countries.

This solution is based on the Lane/5000 terminal of the TETRA range which offers in-store payments services, secured through point-to-point encryption (P2PE). Ingenico will also offer online payment services and acceptance of several local payment methods.

Ingenico offers ADEO advanced, consistent and secure payment solutions, centralizing and simplifying its financial reporting, and optimizing the processing costs of its acquisition flows.

