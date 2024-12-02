Ingenico Report: Black Friday online retail spend almost double Cyber Monday

Sales peaked on Black Friday, where UK consumers spent 515% more online than the average Friday in 2017 and nearly double that of Cyber Monday. In 2016, Cyber Monday transaction value was just 27% lower than Black Friday.

An interesting finding of the report is that Black Friday is no longer a one-day shopping holiday. Instead, it has extended to a full week-long event, culminating with Cyber Monday. Although the day saw a huge ecommerce boom, many consumers appear to have spent more of their budget on earlier discount offers.

Ingenico names November the biggest ecommerce month of the year. Spending nearly doubled from October to November and in 2016, it out ranked December purchases online. Ecommerce shoppers now save up for a November splurge, taking advantage of the discounts and ordering in time for the deliveries to arrive before Christmas.

The UK’s Black Friday boom was mirrored across the continent, with EU spending 509% above the average Friday. This was more than three times stronger than the US’ spending surge.

