Ingenico releases IBM Watson-enabled chatbot

Watson capabilities allow Ingenico’s chatbot to understand users’ requests. It can interpret nuances in language and phrasing, handling natural variations in the way individuals communicate. The bot can respond quickly in a wide range of different languages. The new AI component is aimed to reduce the steps consumers have to take in order to complete purchases allowing merchants to boost conversion.

The chatbot was created in collaboration with JoinedApp and incorporates Ingenico’s payment API. It enables customers to purchase products and services within a messaging app’s chat function, bringing an end-to-end customer experience to the chat platform.

The chatbot is destined for use in the retail, hospitality, leisure, and travel sectors. It can be active 24/7, enabling businesses to gather information on bot users’ needs and desires to tailor their offering to meet their customers’ changing requirements. The chatbot is already available on the international payment market.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.