Ingenico receives RNIB certification for its Android payment terminal

According to the RNIB, more than two million people in the UK are living with sight loss, and with an ageing population, this figure is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The use of touch screens for PIN entry is increasing in popularity with consumers, accelerating the rollout of Android payment terminals, according to Ingenico. However, with no tactile markers or a physical keypad to navigate, this presents a challenge to people with a visual impairment.

The company has collaborated with the RNIB on the design of a new interface for its AXIUM DX8000 Android payment terminal. This included an expert assessment and observed user testing with blind and partially sighted users to identify usability and accessibility issues.

The modifications brought to the new payment terminal include the use of large, bold characters in a font recommended for character recognition, an internationally recognised icon for the visually impaired people that prompts the terminal to provide an audible introduction, guiding the user around the keyboard, and the device reads out the amount to be paid.

