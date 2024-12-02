Ingenico receives authorisation for nexo-certified solution from GIE CB, Bancontact

Due to this certification, merchants will be able to accept co-branded cards using the domestic brands, CB in France and Bancontact in Belgium, rather than through the international brands (Visa, Mastercard).

By adopting nexo standards, retailers can deploy a uniform acceptance solution in all their countries of operation. This accelerates their time to market and reduces their implementation, running and maintenance costs.

