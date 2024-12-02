Ingenico, Pyramid partner for connected kiosks

The two companies created a kiosk that is suitable for large-scale rollouts, addressing numerous retail use cases and verticals. The Think&Go solution builds on a Pyramid touchscreen and an inner layer of Ingenico readers integrated behind the touch panel. The screen, therefore, supports interactions or transactions made with all NFC devices consumers have at hand nowadays, including NFC bank cards, smartphones, travel cards, ID cards, loyalty cards. The kiosks have the capacity to offer several amounts and products simultaneously and it only takes a single tap of an NFC bank card or wallet to complete a purchase.

Think&Go kiosk is suited to quick-serving restaurants (QSR) and cinemas, or for self-ordering and booking purposes. It can be tailored to all sorts of retail needs and verticals, using its software development kit (SDK).

According the press release, connected objects have registered important growth worldwide and multiplied potential interactions between consumers and brands. DOOH displays, featuring contactless payment acceptance, form new sales channels with screen commerce, which complements businesses’ traditional online, mobile and in-store operations.

