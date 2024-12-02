Ingenico partners with SlimPay for online payments solution

This partnership will allow Ingenico to expand its online payment services offering across all channels (in-store, online, mobile) and also offer a new payment method to 10,000 existing French merchant customers.

Ingenico is a provider of payment solutions, with over 20 million terminals deployed in more than 125 countries.

SlimPay enables companies and organizations to offer subscriptions to customers and to receive recurring payments. SlimPay solutions encourage subscriptions by providing a multichannel (Internet, phone, store) product.