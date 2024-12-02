Ingenico partners with PayEx to deliver m-payment solution

The payment solution, dubbed iSMP, has been jointly developed with PayEx’s POS supplier, OpenSolution Nordic.

The solution is aimed at the Nordic retail and transportation sectors and is set to turn an iPod/iPhone into a Chip & PIN PCI mobile payment solution, which will allow the merchant to receive on-location payments.

Ingenico has already signed deals with local tourism and transport companies Stromma and Flygsbusssarna. A third deal is in place with retail firm Hemglass, which provides mobile food delivery across Sweden.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies, a global provider of digital security solutions for the mobility space and Ingenico have unveiled plans that they will jointly showcase a couponing value added service on an NFC SIM card.