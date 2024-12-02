Ingenico partners with CardConnect for EMV Payment Acceptance and P2PE

Under the terms of the partnership, CardConnect will use the entire value chain of Ingenico’s payment platform which includes Ingenico’s EMV- and NFC-ready payment devices and On-Guard data encryption solution.

With this solution, merchants can accept all payment means across multiple channels, including mobile, in-store, as well as unattended transactions.

In recent news, Ingenico has teamed up with its local partner, Etranet Group, electronic payment transaction systems specialist, to introduce a fiscal solution for Croatia-based provider of telecommunication services Hrvatski Telekom.