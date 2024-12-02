Ingenico partners with Axerve

Based on the information in the press release, the collaboration sees Axerve as among the first Italian companies to introduce Ingenico’s Payments Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) solution.





Ingenico – Axerve collaboration details

Ingenico’s PPaaS is set to enable Axerve to better the service they bring to their merchants providing an increasingly simple and easy onboarding experience. It offers Axerve a device brand-agnostic solution and a platform for onboarding and managing all its connected devices, merchants, and the transactions they process, in real time.

The new solution is set to assist Axerve with monitoring its estate of payment devices and it offers an early warning in relation to any technical issues affecting them, together with a clear view of merchant value to Axerve. What is more, the PPaaS platform’s global nature will enable Axerve to expedite its expansion into new countries and markets.











The announcement further highlights that the PPaaS will allow Axerve to take advantage of an array of business applications that help merchants manage their activity in an improved manner and provide new capabilities to their customers. Additionally, the platform will work with Ingenico and third-party devices alike, looking to ensure simplicity and consistency for Axerve.

A Fabrick-owned company, Axerve provides payment acceptance solutions to more than 100,000 clients, and as it is looking forward to capitalising on the potential of the PPaaS platform, it is already exploring new use cases of the likes of SoftPOS that enable merchants to accept payments on a smartphone.

Commenting on the collaboration, Alessandro Bocca, CEO of Axerve advised that as a payments ecosystem enabler, the company trusts Ingenico to help it serve its customers when it comes to the management of their data and devices. Per their statement, the partnership with Ingenico is set to help them accelerate their international expansion, while concomitantly providing added value to merchants throughout their entire client portfolio.

Adding on this, Giulio Montemagno, EVP for PPaaS at Ingenico said that the company is looking forward to collaborating with Axerve, stating that Axerve recognises the future of payments at the point of sale lies in cloud solutions that provide both acquirers and merchants with the flexibility they require. The spokesperson further advised that Axerve sees Ingenico’s PPaaS as the most appropriate method to deliver the payments and services that their merchants need in order to run their business.

