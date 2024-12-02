Ingenico partners Wirecard in Indonesia to expand services

The collaboration enables Wirecard to provide its payment solutions and services through Ingenico point-of-sales terminals in Indonesia, finance.yahoo.com reports.

Clients such as financial institutions and retailers benefit from payment services such as multi schemes payment acceptance that encompasses EMV, NFC and bill payments, as well as platform for merchant management, transaction processing, and risk management that enables them to grow their business.

