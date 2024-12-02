Ingenico partners Datacap to enhance Pay-at-the-table services

The service has been installed at Uncle Oogie’s, a New Jersey and Philadelphia-based chain of pizzerias. PDQ Signature Systems was able to streamline the Pay-at-the-table implementation for Uncle Oogie’s by using Ingenico Group’s smart terminals, Datacap’s point of sale partner.

The mobile smart terminals are called iCMPs and together with Datacap’s NETePay EMV-enabled payments solution, the restaurant is now able to manage tableside and curbside payments using a Quest tablet from Touch Dynamic. Pay-at-the-table enables acceptance of all forms of electronic payment, including EMV chip card, magstripe and NFC/contactless, including Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

All of Uncle Oogie’s payment transactions are encrypted via a multi-layered security approach by leveraging NETePay. NETePay allows POS systems to process transactions through a variety of payment processors with a plug and play, semi-integrated solution. Combined with support for Ingenico Group’s EMV certified PIN Pad hardware, this comprehensive Pay-at-the-table solution stands as a secure option for businesses leveraging mPOS.