Ingenico: Ogone provides mobile payment solution for the Thalys app

Based on Ogones solutions and technology, this app is set to enable passengers to pay tickets directly from their smartphone. Launched in December 2013, this function is currently used to purchase between 600 and 1000 tickets per week.

Compatible with a number of Android and iOS smartphones, the Thalys mobile app also provides users with data required to organise and manage journeys (timetables, real-time traffic conditions and others). The new payment solution provided by Ogone enables Thalys customers to book and/or purchase their tickets in a few clicks from their smartphone. Tickets can then be viewed in the my tickets section, enhancing on-board ticket checks.

In recent news, Ingenico has opened a new branch office in Morocco, to cover the African market.