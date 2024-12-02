PPaaS enables its clients such as banks and merchant acquirers to select from a catalogue of payments and value-added services without the need for lengthy and expensive software development and avoids the complexity associated with deployment across a variety of terminal brands.











No need to change the payments infrastructure

As Ingenico’s customers progressively deploy PPaaS across their estates, Klarna will leverage this deployment to extend the ability of consumers to use Klarna’s interest-free alternative payment solutions at a variety of physical retail locations.

According to officials from Klarna, historically, change in the in-store payments experience has been slow. They see Ingenico’s PPaaS as a significant accelerator that will allow them to bring Klarna’s payment solutions wherever customers want to shop, including on the shop floor. They’re happy to bring retailers the confidence they have come to expect in payments that are processed on their existing infrastructure as well as the necessary integrations with other parts of their retail technology.

As per the press release, in-store shopping remains the primary channel for consumers, and by 2025 in-store sales are expected to continue to account for almost three-quarters of total retail spending worldwide. Yet rolling out new solutions to in-store payment devices has traditionally been complex and expensive, hindering innovation and slowing down the deployment of new services.





What does Ingenico do?

Ingenico is a player in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators, and fintech customers, its terminals, solutions, and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico’s approach and culture, inspiring its community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide.





More about Klarna

Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionise the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store.

