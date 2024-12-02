Ingenico, Nexi test PIN-on-Mobile solution VISA and Mastercard compliant

The two partners aim to assess merchant and customer acceptance and prepare the future launch of a solution promoting card payments through smartphones, a solution that is fully compliant with PCI requirements.

Primarily designed for micro-merchants, PIN-on-Mobile (PoM), also known as PIN-on-Glass (PoG) or PIN-on-COTS (Commercial Off The Shelf), enables payment processing on a consumer-grade mobile device. With it, card owners manually enter their PIN on a non PCI-PTS device owned by a merchant, such as a smartphone or tablet. The transactions are considered as ‘card present’.

The new payment solution is aimed to foster card acceptance among smaller merchants, helping banks and acquirers to design new business models. It is also suited to small and medium businesses seeking backup solutions in addition to existing payment terminals, or companies in vertical segments with a low volume of transactions such as public transportation, logistics, or postal services.

The solution will be on a 6-month trial period. The PIN-on-Mobile concept was originally developed with Ingenico technological partner, MYPINPAD and has been approved by the main card schemes such as VISA and Mastercard.