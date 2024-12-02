Ingenico m-acceptance solution receives Cartes Bancaires CB certification

M-acceptance consists in combining a payment solution with mainstream mobile equipment such as a smartphone or tablet, using both communication means and ergonomy to provide for embedded management and check-out applications. A transaction viewing portal has been made available to m-commerce retailers by Ingenico Group.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

In recent news, Ingenico Group has partnered FreedomPay, a commerce platform and payment processor, and ScanSource, an international distributor of specialty technology products, to release a Payment Card Industry (PCI)-certified, point-to-point encryption (P2PE) payment solution in North America.