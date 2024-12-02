Ingenico launches TravelHub solution for travel companies

The solution allows travel companies to access more than 150 payment methods (including credit cards and alternative payment solutions) and currency options relevant for their customers, and offers transaction routing capabilities across all payment platforms.

TravelHub offers a direct connection to global payment capabilities, as well as integration with the airline global distribution systems (GDS), such as Amadeus, Sabre, and Navitaire, and hotels’ property management systems (PMS). This is aimed to help travel businesses tackle the complexity of managing multiple systems, payment service providers (PSPs), and acquirers.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.