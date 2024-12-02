Ingenico launches Self-Modular POS

Ingenico chose to improve its portfolio, covering all verticals - such as vending, EV charging, transportation, parking, and ticketing kiosks, for both indoor and outdoor use cases.

Growing strongly for years, the self-service market has further increased with the sanitary crisis, which has seen the emergence of new use cases and ever-stronger user demand for efficiency, convenience, speed, and safety. In parallel, the growth of contactless and its rapid adoption in the world and the raising of the maximum amount, brings new opportunities for evolution of unattended payment sector.

The latest of those evolution is the Self-Modular POS, a modular configuration with only 2 modules (instead of 3 modules usually), reportedly designed to face harsh environment for outdoor and/or intensive usages. Many patented innovations contribute to ease implementation for integrators and ergonomics for users.

Based on the TETRA OS and sharing the same environment with the rest of the Self range, the Self-Modular can be integrated into any existing kiosks thanks to its compactness and its two flexible form factors. The Self/8000 (EPP and contactless) and Self/7000 (smart hybrid contact reader) join the Self Series which includes the 3 ‘all in one’ terminals (Self/2000, Self/4000, and Self/5000) launched in 2021.