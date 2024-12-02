Ingenico launches mPOS tablet app supporting magstripe, EMV and NFC

This version features a redesigned User Interface (UI) and is a native tablet application for both iOS and Android that supports all mobile payment transaction types and all acceptance methods: magstripe, NFC, EMV chip-and-PIN, and EMV chip-and-sign. This application will be compatible with any Ingenico mPOS devices, including the iCMP.

In August 2014, ROAM joined forces with provider of payment solutions First Data, to launch an mPOS solution into the Indian market.