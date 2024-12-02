Ingenico launches mPOS EMV SDK

The SDKs semi-integrated approach handles all the payment logic and enables ISVs and developers to bypass the EMV certification process and reduce their PCI scope.

The SDK provides ISVs and developers access to a developer friendly toolkit, including iOS and Android libraries, SDK documentation, sample code, and test applications, and to a range of EMV-ready card readers, with support for chip-and-signature, chip-and-PIN, NFC, and magstripe. Moreover, it provides access to an EMV gateway, with connections to major processors in the US.

