Ingenico launches Moby/5500 series for electronic payments

The new series of card readers support different electronic payments such as EMV, magstripe and NFC or contactless, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Moreover, according to Ingenico, the devices are compatible with a variety of smartphones and tablet devices, allowing use in multiple settings. The enterprise-grade device is considered suitable for a local diner, enterprise retailer, global field services business, or a regional fast food chain – amongst others.

