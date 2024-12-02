Ingenico launches LinkPlus payment solution

The solution enables online businesses to send payments through a link or QR code, removing the need to manually process unsecured credit card details or banking information.

LinkPlus provides an interface to a secure hosted environment, where a card payment can be completed with full PCI-compliance and without any sensitive data being stored on the premises. In addition, the solution enables businesses to generate FX revenue and protects costs and exposure by allowing the addition of a spread on top of the daily base exchange rates.

