Ingenico launches Chinese payment methods for ecommerce businesses

According to the press release, Ingenico will support all use cases for WeChat Pay, including the capability to integrate into WeChat Official Accounts and Mini-Programs. The company offers an upgraded Alipay integration to its customers, enabling these businesses to reach online consumers in China, while also allowing them to offer real-time payments, both on desktop and mobile devices.

In addition, Ingenico supports UnionPay’s (UPI) SecurePay and ExpressPay solutions allowing merchants to offer Chinese Yuan (CNY) to consumers via all these payment methods.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.