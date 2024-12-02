Ingenico launches Axium, an open Android POS for in-store commerce

The platform builds on the open Android and Ingenicos Telium Tetra operating systems to converge business and payment.

For Axium, Ingenico has partnered with ECR vendors to provide a comprehensive offer to small merchants, which includes: store, employee and stock management; checkout, loyalty, accounting services. Ingenico combines them with remote terminal support and reporting, already available on its Telium Tetra platform.

With Axium, acquirers can differentiate their offer to small merchants and capture new revenue streams from a larger payment acceptance portfolio - supporting new payment methods - and cross-channel services based on tokenization.

Axium connects to Ingenico’s e-commerce gateway, Ingenico Connect, and to its in-store gateway, on which back office services such as digital receipt management, refund management or business reconciliation rely.

Android has been selected as a basis for the platform due to the open environment that it provides. Therefore, the platform allows merchants to download apps from the vast selection available on an open marketplace or from acquirers’ private marketplaces.

APIs connect smart ECR POS to business services, while cloud services enable cloud backup, for business continuity purposes, and the remote management of ECR POS content and settings. All these features, Ingenico believes, are instrumental in the digitalization of small-scale commerce.

To find out more about Ingenico and get access to a full list of their services and offerings, please visit our online payments company database.