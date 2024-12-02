Ingenico, Joinedapp partner to boost global ecommerce

Due to the fact that e-mail and social media marketing channels have matured, chatbots are considered to be the next frontier in ecommerce sales and distribution. The start-up’s chatbot technology offers large and SMB merchants a solution to engage and monetize audiences across social messaging. Start-up’s AI enables an end-to-end ecommerce solution known as conversational commerce?–?consumers engage, browse, and pay?–?all within a messaging app.

Embedded into messaging bots, this solution leverages Ingenico ePayments’ Connect technology and its portfolio of international and alternative payment methods. It removes the need for the consumer to leave the messaging app to complete a purchase. Furthermore, as it is compliant with all major messaging apps – including Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram, Kik, Skype, Slack and WeChat, this solution allows merchants to create their messaging bot user experience once and deploy it across all networks.

