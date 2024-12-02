Ingenico introduces TETRA semi-integrated payments solution for merchants

Merchants of all sizes will be able to offer a payment experience that is aimed to be easier to manage, allowing for a simplified certification and compliance and protecting customer card data.

TETRA SI is aimed to simplify workflows like Pay-at-the-Table service in restaurants, stadiums, and other venues. The solution allows merchants to integrate their POS immediately, without the need for a re-certification for EMV.

TETRA Semi-Integrated solutions features include:

improved control – managing complex workflows like Pay-at-the-Table when merchants decouple POS and payment;

security by eliminating cardholder data from the POS;

connectivity – HTML5 business application capabilities (which allows merchants to offer new interactions or experiences with their customer on a payment device), SDK (that supports Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS, making it easy to integrate across multiple platforms), web-based interface (API) (which enables browser-based applications to support payments);

compliance – EMV support to reduce certification bottlenecks, reduced PCI audit scope and a pre-certified, PCI-compliant solution that does not require re-certification.

