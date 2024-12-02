Ingenico introduces its third generation biometric POS

The Move/2500 B addresses traditional financial inclusion needs to reach the unbanked population as well as local governmental schemes. In India, for instance, all POS will soon have to provide fingerprint authentication. In Mexico, where banks have the obligation to verify the identity of all loan applicants, the Move/2500 B could serve as a means of authentication.

The recent certification of fingerprint authentication by EMVco as a Customer Verification Method could bring about new global schemes, making the Move/2500 B also relevant in mature markets and a strong differentiator for banks with a customer acquisition strategy.

PCI-v5 and STQC compliant, the Move/2500 B is a secure and cost efficient portable POS, which supports all payment methods and schemes relying on national ID programmes. It features the market leading fingerprint sensor, which fulfils FBI standards.

The Move/2500 B will first be rolled out in India in June 2018 and subsequently in the Middle East.

