Ingenico introduces its 5 millionth payment terminal

In 2013, with more than 50% of delivered terminals equipped with this technology, Ingenico accelerated the deployment of contactless payment solutions across all geographies. In Q42013, every 4 out of 5 terminals delivered by Ingenico to its retail market clients were equipped with contactless technology.

Ingenico has over 20 million terminals in operation in more than 125 countries.

In recent news, Ingenico has teamed up with Samsung to jointly offer an integrated mobile payment solution.