Ingenico integrates ARC into US AXIUM terminals

ARC is Ingenico’s fully integrated terminal application, providing integrators and merchants with backwards compatibility and reliability to link their payment services with other widely used systems.

The Ingenico ARC service reportedly supports legacy RBA and UPP APIs and is available on all AXIUM devices. US merchants can thus leverage this integration for any use case; both integrated and semi-integrated solutions are available to provide businesses with a personalised payment system. Furthermore, ARC meets stringent security requirements and offers an improved consumer experience.

Key capabilities enabled by Ingenico’s ARC

ARC functionality also enables a new features such as an enhanced screen designer with native Android layouts designed using Android Studio, along with the ability for customers to create their own UI engine. Customers can also put their mobile app on any AXIUM device.

Ingenico officials have explained that the company approached the building of the ARC solution from a platform standpoint, not one based around the terminals that would deploy it.

The POS tech provider has completed several successful pilots for their ARC solution in the North American region and the platform has delivered a substantial ROI for the involved participants. As an enterprise-grade, fully customisable solution, ARC enabled the companies involved to provide their customers with a more immersive payment experience.





Ingenico’s recent market strategy

Just yesterday, Ingenico has partnered with Klarna to offer the latter’s instalments at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s Payment-Platform-as-a-Service. PPaaS enables its clients such as banks and merchant acquirers to select from a catalogue of payments and other services without the need for lengthy and expensive software development and avoids the complexity associated with deployment across a variety of terminal brands.

As Ingenico’s customers progressively deploy PPaaS across their estates, Klarna is set to leverage this deployment to extend the ability of consumers to use Klarna’s interest-free alternative payment solutions at a variety of physical retail locations.

In October 2022, Ingenico has been acquired by Apollo Funds and begun operating as an independent company. At the time, Ingenico expressed plans to strengthen its existing offering and accelerate transition towards a greater mix of software and cloud-based services. This strategy included the recent announcement – more on point, leveraging its latest range of Android OS-based platform (AXIUM), Terminal-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering, and Payments-Platform-as-a-Service (PPaaS) platform.