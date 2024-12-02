Ingenico Group to join Visa Ready for Transit program

According to the press release, Ingenico is developing a range of terminals designed to meet the transportation market requirements. Integrated into the main ticketing platforms, the company’s payment terminals process closed- and open-loop cards.

The new terminals will streamline the access to public transport and is aimed to increase the operational performance of existing systems. After several first implementations of its transit and Open Payment solutions in Milan, Kiev, Bratislava, and Eastern Europe, the company is keen to share its support for business development activities and allow transport authorities and ticketing integrators to deploy contactless payment acceptance.

