Ingenico Group to acquire GlobalCollect for global expansion

The acquisition of GlobalCollect would enable Ingenico to accelerate the implementation of their strategy across all channels, on a global scale, especially in payment services and mobile payments, according to the CEO of Ingenico Group.

Final legal documentation would be signed in Q3 2014. The closing is expected to occur by early Q4 2014.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

GlobalCollect processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.

