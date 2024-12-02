Ingenico Group, Think & Go test contactless multi-payments displays

French financial institution BNP Paribas has chosen its “2Opéra” as consumer test site for the connected screen, enabling customers to make a donation to their preferred charity by placing their contactless payment card or their NFC-enabled smartphone on the screen.

Ingenico Group and Think&Go will deploy this solution in public environments equipped with digital screens (shopping centres, stations or airports) to deliver new consumer experiences such as impulse buying, coupon collection or purchases on ecommerce sites from a public place.

