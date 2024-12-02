Ingenico Group provides contactless payment solution for Dallmayr

Dallmayr has partnered with Ingenico Group on introducing electronic payment in vending machines. The current project involves over 50 coffee vending machines equipped with Ingenico contactless terminals deployed throughout the city of Prague. Dallmayr plans to further expand the use of Ingenico technology across Czech Republic in 2017.

The solution powered by Ingenico includes the iUC180B contactless reader (of the Ingenico iSelf range, tailored to unattended and vending market), able to manage the acceptance of any contactless/NFC cards, and the related payment software application. Acquiring services are provided by CSOB. The introduction of contactless payments allows Dallmayr to provide its customers with a new payment option.