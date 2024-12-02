Ingenico Group, FreedomPay and ScanSource partner for payment solution

ScanSource will provide FreedomPay with product support, integration, staging and deployment services around the solution. The solution covers electronic payments made by magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC, and will provide PIN Debit and even hand-keyed transactions.

According to the PCI Security Standards Council, only Council-listed P2PE solutions are recognized as meeting the requirements necessary for merchants to reduce the scope of their cardholder data environment through use of a P2PE solution.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

The FreedomPay commerce platform is a multi-patented solution portfolio designed to enable companies to embrace current trends. The platform bridges the gap across in-store, web and mobile by interconnecting POS systems, transaction hosts, incentive engines and other disparate systems to a cutting edge transaction superhighway.