Ingenico Group forges partnership with Intel

The companies will jointly develop a mobile tablet that supports EMV and NFC payment functionalities, a standard required by banks to help prevent credit card fraud.

Under the collaboration, Intel Data Protection Technology for Transactions will be combined with Ingenico Group payment acceptance functionalities in mobile and future solutions in the US and Canada, beginning with the jointly developed mobile tablets based on the Intel Atom processor.

This will pave the way to a broader set of initiatives and services to address other worldwide devices for the Internet of Things, including vending machines, kiosks and digital signage.