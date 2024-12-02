Ingenico Group boosts omnichannel presence with Think & Go NFC acquisition

Think & Go NFC has developed a technology that enables any digital display to interact with connected objects such as smartphones and transit passes. As a result, the connected screens become a vehicle for marketing tools like drive-to-store, couponing, loyalty programs and downloads.

Ingenico Group and Think & Go NFC have been using contactless payment technology to turn digital advertising displays into genuine points-of-sale since 2015, giving birth to the so-called ‘Screen-Commerce’. Their solutions are usable inside stores, but also in high-traffic areas such as shopping malls, train stations, and airports.

For merchants, the screens translate into an additional sales channel, operating in both retail outlets and public places. For consumers, it means opportunities to buy theater tickets on the screen, order products and pick them up later at a retail outlet, and more.

Underlying the connected screens solution are NFC technology, the emergence of connected objects, the expanding range of customer touch points and growing digitisation of commerce.

By drawing on Ingenico Group’s global network and R&D functionalities, Think & Go NFC now aims at growing its business faster and achieve a twentyfold increase in the number of screens deployed within three years.

By integrating Think&Go NFC into Ingenico Labs will give Ingenico greater opportunity for expansion in the field of connected objects. What’s more, it shows the path they chose for implementing their Strategic Plan 2020, whose aim is to strengthen Ingenico Group’s leadership in omnichannel payment acceptance.

In recent news, Ingenico Group has announced that Vodafone Hungary has selected its mobile payment solution to provide micro and small merchants with its new ReadyPay all-inclusive offer.