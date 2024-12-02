Ingenico Group announces the closing of Bamboras acquisition

The acquisition of this fast-growing player in payment services represents a key milestone in Ingenico Group’s strategy as it enables the group to accelerate the development of its Retail division through a direct-to-SMB channel in the Nordic countries and to deploy the successful model of Bambora in new markets.

More than that, the new acquisition will enhance the full-service offer with a platform which will bring flexibility and speed in the boarding of new merchants, claims the company, not to mention the extension of geographical exposure both online and in-store.