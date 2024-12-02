Ingenico Group acquires Nera Payment Solutions

This acquisition will give to Ingenico Group a more extensive portfolio of payment applications and the expanded distribution and service network it needs for swift deployment of its entire product range in Southeast Asia.

Ingenico Group provides solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With a large payment acceptance network, they deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. Read more about Ingenico here.

Nera Telecommunication has over 37 years` experience designing communication solutions and telecommunications infrastructure. Headquartered in Singapore, it is present in 17 countries in SE Asia, Middle East and Africa.