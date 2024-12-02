Ingenico Group achieves Google Mobile Services certification for Axium D7

A secure POS can offer a similar user experience to that of a smartphone or tablet. Google Mobile Services (GMS) offers full access to applications from the Google Play Store along with a host of Google applications including Search, Chrome, YouTube and Google Maps.

This Android-based POS running GMS serves the growing demand from merchants that want to provide more services to their customers through a single device. GMS certification enables merchants to offer web browsing, online promotions and access to existing loyalty program apps.

The Axium D7 is in the process of being certified PCI PTS v5, currently the highest security standard in payments.

