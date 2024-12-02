Ingenico, First Data launch mPOS solution in India

Leveraging ROAM’s mobile solution and Ingenico’s global EMV expertise, First Data India has launched its own Chip & PIN mPOS solution. This enhanced mPOS offering enables merchants in India to accept payments on the go, while incorporating ROAM’s RP750x cloud-based Chip & PIN mPOS card reader.

In recent news, MasterCard and First Data have reached a strategic alliance to provide a solution for First Data’s FirstVision platform powered by VisionPLUS with the introduction of MasterCard inControl for banking clients and customers in Asia Pacific.