Ingenico ePayments, WOW air to enable online payments

The online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group will allow WOW air’s customers pay with local payment methods, such as iDEAL in the Netherlands and SOFORT in Germany.

More than 100 international airlines partnered Ingenico ePayments for payments processing, the company being integrated with all major GDS and PSS providers. The partnership with WOW air follows Ingenico’s recent alliance with Amadeus to facilitate wireless payment solution for travel industry.

