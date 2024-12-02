Ingenico ePayments to support Android Pay

Consumers increasingly expect the shopping experience on their mobile device to offer the same simplicity and security as desktop or even in-store shopping. Android Pay enables merchants to provide a seamless checkout experience that eliminates the need to continually enter payment and delivery information. Once Android Pay is set up and activated by the consumer, these details are already included.

More than that, setting up Android Pay is fast and easy, and once an eligible credit or debit card has been assigned, Android Pay is automatically added as a payment option with those merchants that are able to accept it. For Ingenico clients, adding Android Pay is a simple process with Ingenico Connect, which includes a dedicated Android SDK.