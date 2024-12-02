Ingenico ePayments to reach China in 2018

China is one of the companys fastest-growing markets and Ingenico will continue to invest resources to develop the cross-border ecommerce business related to the country.

Ingenico China is mainly focused on the retail and travel business, and it is set to look for more business opportunities in games, the sharing economy, and overseas education.

Over the past decade, Ingenico has seen a 180-fold increase in the number of Chinese online transactions it processes annually, which shows that cross-border ecommerce has been escalating at a remarkable pace in China.

A report released in 2917 by iiMedia Research estimated Chinas cross-border ecommerce market at USD 1.2 trillion in 2017, with a 19% year-on-year increase.

In 2016, Ingenico signed a deal with Alipay to let European retailers to accept Chinese electronic wallet payments in local destinations.

A report by Goldman Sachs said Chinese ecommerce gross merchandise volume reached USD 750 billion in 2016, fostered by 460 million e-shoppers.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.