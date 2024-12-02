Ingenico ePayments to provide credit card processing for Linden Lab

Additionally, Ingenico ePayments will provide collecting and FX services, enabling Linden Lab to offer their customers payments in multiple currencies and receive the remittance in Linden Lab`s preferred currency. The two companies had a previous relationship that began in 2007, through Ingenico ePayments` predecessor, GlobalCollect. In 2015, GlobalCollect (prior to its rebranding to Ingenico ePayments) and Linden Lab renewed this relationship.

Ingenico ePayments will further support Linden Lab`s business goals through its business intelligence tool, Elevate, designed to translate raw payment and chargeback data into dashboards. This tool, combined with Ingenico ePayments` consultative approach, will further Linden Lab`s ability to identify and act on payment challenges and opportunities.

