Ingenico ePayments partners Booking.com to offer online payments capabilities

Through this partnership, Booking.com is able to increase the conversion rate of visits into online payments made through its platform. Booking.com will also have access to Ingenico’s Elevate Business Intelligence solution for payments, which enables the company to analyse payment performance and look for ways to further optimise the payments process.

Booking.com offers the opportunity for reservations to be paid during the reservation process by means of online payment. For suppliers, this removes the need to process the payment at arrival or departure and offers additional guarantees. For consumers, paying through Booking.com means they can use a range of local alternative payment products in addition to credit cards.

Ingenico ePayments has a long-standing relationship with Booking.com’s parent company, Priceline.com, and already processes payments for various other brands in the company’s portfolio.

