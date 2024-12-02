Ingenico ePayments, InternetRetailing reveal new survey on local retail

The key to global success in retail is thinking local. But results of a new national survey reveal a lack of local consideration from many retailers when going international. The in-depth research, Passport to International Sales was undertaken by Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group, in conjunction with InternetRetailing.

Over half of respondents surveyed (54%) indicated that they have only limited optimisation when it comes to international websites for mobile commerce. And almost 50% of organisations indicated dissatisfaction with their current international mobile websites.

A quarter (26%) of online retailers do not tailor social media to territories or languages at all and retailers generally see their fraud management as fit-for-purpose, but 28% are dissatisfied with their setup. Only 9% of ecommerce merchants are very satisfied with their international logistics. Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents believe localisation is very important or vital to success and 67% of retailers tailor their payment options to each territory to some degree

Localisation, logistics, payment, mobile and multichannel, social and fraud prevention form these six critical pillars of online retailing that must be addressed in an international strategy, according to Ingenico ePayments and InternetRetailing.

Cross-border ecommerce sales are expected to grow by 27% each year in Europe up until 2020, when estimates show it will be worth more than EUR 1 trillion. For many merchants struggling against a saturated domestic market, the factors driving them overseas are borne out of necessity as much as ambition.

Ingenico ePayments covers the breadth of payment services from international payment methods, local presence in over 170 countries, fraud, merchant services, collecting services and more. By publishing the results of this survey, Ingenico ePayments aims to assist merchants reviewing international expansion plans by sharing vital knowledge and insights from peers and industry experts.

