Ingenico ePayments facilitates business for Worldstream Media

Worldstream Media offers digital streaming of TV content for Balkan region programming through Balkaniyum TV.

The company is able to stream over 100 TV channels specific to the Balkan region, directly to various countries in Europe on any platform.

By working with Ingenico ePayments, Worldstream Media can provide its customers with TV content without the burden of currency conversation at checkout.

Ingenico ePayments provides local payment systems across various regions, allowing the company to process multiple currencies through one platform. The interface eases the management of payments for Worldstream Media, and also delivers a seamless payment experience for its customers.

